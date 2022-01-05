A U.S. Marshals Service official shot and killed a person during a traffic stop in Victoria Wednesday afternoon.
At 2:29 p.m., peace officers assigned to the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force attempted to stop a vehicle carrying a felon near the 4200 block of North Ben Jordan Street, said Police Chief Roberto Arredondo Jr.
Arredondo, who addressed local media at the scene, said there was a "marshal-involved shooting" after one of the people in the vehicle attempted to flee officers. Authorities have not provided the circumstances leading up to the shooting.
That person was shot and died from their injuries.
It was unclear Wednesday whether the person who died was the reason for the traffic stop. Also unclear is whether any arrests were made. Lauren Meaux, a spokeswoman for the Victoria Police Department, deferred that question and others to the Texas Rangers.
Further questions about the shooting and the traffic stop, how many people were in the vehicle and whether the person killed was armed were deferred to the Texas Rangers.
The Texas Rangers, which is the investigative arm of the Texas Department of Public Safety, will investigate the shooting, Arredondo said.
A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman was not immediately available for comment.
Max Hernandez, a spokesman for the U.S Marshals Service, declined to answer questions about the shooting Wednesday afternoon. He said the shooting was still under investigation.
Arredondo declined to identify the person who was killed or the peace officer involved. He said the deceased's next of kin had not been notified as of Wednesday afternoon.
Law enforcement officials in the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force are comprised of officers and deputies from the Crossroads region. A Victoria police officer on the task force was involved in the traffic stop but was in a support role, Arredondo said.
The person killed was pronounced dead at the scene by Victoria emergency medical responders.
As of 5 p.m., authorities had closed off a portion of North Ben Jordan Street. The roadway was closed from Lawndale Avenue to Crestwood Drive. Arredondo estimated the street would be closed for four to five hours.
Senior Police Officer David Brogger, a department spokesman, said there was no ongoing active threat to the public.
In addition to the roadway, portions of the two nearby church parking lots — First Assembly of God and Our Saviour's Lutheran Church — were sectioned off with police tape.
Dozens of Victoria County Sheriff's Office deputy and Victoria police vehicles lined the roadway and parking lots.
