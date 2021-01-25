A Sunday morning crash on U.S. 59 in Jackson County left a 34-year-old Victoria man in critical condition.
At about 6 a.m. Sunday, James Roy Brumley was southbound on U.S. 59 in between Edna and Ganado in a Ford F-150 when his vehicle traveled off the road and into the center median, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Brumley over corrected to the right and traveled across both southbound lanes before overcorrecting to the left and going into a side-skid that caused his vehicle to rollover and come to rest in the outside southbound lane of U.S. 59, San Miguel said.
The driver was not wearing a safety belt and was ejected from the vehicle, San Miguel said.
Due to poor weather conditions Brumley could not be airlifted to the hospital, so he was transported by ambulance to Citizens Medical Center where he was treated before he was flown to San Antonio Medical Center, he said.
As of Monday, Brumley remained in critical condition, San Miguel said.
DPS’s investigation into the crash was ongoing, he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.