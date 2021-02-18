More than 1.2 million people in Texas who utilize about 725 public water systems were under boil water notices Thursday, including thousands of Crossroads residents.
As of Thursday, municipalities and communities under water boil notices included Boling-Iago, El Campo, Ganado, Port Lavaca, Port O'Connor, Moulton, Seadrift, Shiner, Victoria, Woodsboro, Yorktown and Yoakum.
A boil water notice is issued as a precaution to protect customers from drinking water that may have been contaminated with disease-causing organisms. The order is typically issued when an unexpected condition has caused a potential for biological contamination of potable drinking water in a public water system.
While the notice is in place, customers should boil water prior to consumption to ensure the destruction of harmful bacteria and other microbes. Residents can also use bottled water for drinking, cooking and hygiene purposes until the notice is lifted.
The water should be brought to a vigorous boil for 2 minutes, according to guidance by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria.
The common practice of turning on sink faucets to drip to prevent freezing can be taxing on a city’s water supply, and several cities are asking people who have running water to turn off their faucets and conserve water to help replenish supply, including the Victoria and Port Lavaca.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, 797 of the state’s 7,000 public drinking water systems were reporting issues because of lack of power, high demand and frozen or broken pipes, TCEQ Executive Director Toby Baker said during a news conference with Gov. Greg Abbott. Nearly all of them had issued boil water notices.
Water systems are operating and maintained by local entities, so TECQ is working with local operators to find ways to bring them back on line as quickly as possible through engineering and regulatory solutions, Baker said.
Public water systems must meet TCEQ criteria to rescind a boil water notice, which includes bacteriological sampling that only 135 labs in Texas handle
Baker said Thursday that the state agency is reaching out to laboratories across the state to make sure they are ready for the sampling that will be needed to lift notices, and is partnering with the Environmental Protection Agency to bring in mobile laboratories from outside of Texas that will assist with sampling.
