Nine people who are thought to be in the United States illegally were detained by the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office Thursday after they attempted to flee from a vehicle on northwest Zac Lentz Parkway.
The people were taken to the Victoria County Jail where they were interviewed by U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents and released into the custody of U.S. Border Patrol, according to a news release from Sheriff Justin Marr.
A patrol sergeant tried to stop the Chevrolet Tahoe that the immigrants were traveling in about 9:10 a.m. near Walden’s Mini Mart on U.S. 59 South, according to the news release. When the driver refused to stop, the sergeant pursued the vehicle toward Zac Lentz Parkway where it eventually traveled into brush.
The names and nationalities of the people were not released nor were details on how law enforcement determined they were in the U.S. illegally. Whether any of the people were charged with anything was also not disclosed and officials with the sheriff’s office could not be reached for comment.
Another four immigrants were detained about an hour later, after Jackson County law enforcement was notified of a vehicle thought to be traveling with the Tahoe that continued northbound on U.S. 59 toward the county.
While looking for the vehicle on U.S. 59, Edna Police Chief Rick Boone said police noticed a different suspicious vehicle that they attempted to stop for a traffic violation.
When the driver refused to stop, a pursuit ensued. The vehicle traveled off the northbound shoulder of U.S. 59, through the median and into the feeder road before continuing through a fence and into a pasture south of Love’s Travel Stop.
Boone said about eight to 10 people fled the vehicle on foot, including three males and a female who were detained.
Through interviews with U.S. Border Patrol and Edna police, law enforcement determined they were from Nicaragua, Honduras and Mexico, and in the U.S. illegally, he said.
“We initially took them into custody and transported them to our local jail here,” Boone said. “We then transported them from Jackson to the Victoria County Jail to save Board Patrol a trip.”
The only person who could be held criminally responsible in this kind of incident is the driver, who could be charged with human smuggling, Boone said. But officials were not able to identify the driver so no sight arrests were made, he said.
The vehicle that was believed to be traveling with the Tahoe was not located, Boone said.
“We never saw that vehicle come through. There were several patrol vehicles on U.S. 59, including those of the sheriff’s office. It was a joint venture and we just happened to see a violation on this vehicle,” he said. “Of course all your resources kind of focus on the pursuit and then the foot pursuit, so you kind of have to pick and choose.”
