Authorities conducted search warrants at 14 games rooms and four residences in Victoria simultaneously about 8 p.m. Wednesday night, police said.
Multiple search warrants related to illegal gambling were executed also by law enforcement officials in surrounding counties, said Senior Police Officer David Brogger, spokesman for the Victoria Police Department.
The number of search warrants in other counties was not immediately available, and it's unclear which counties participated.
No arrests were made in Victoria Wednesday night, but the searches could lead to further search warrants, arrests or criminal charges, said Capt. Eline Moya, Victoria Police Department.
Victoria police provided seven addresses that were searched. It was unclear Wednesday night which agencies searched the 11 other addresses described.
Locations searched by Victoria police include 1507 E. Juan Linn St., 1501 N. Main St., 1905 N. Depot St., 2511 Azalea St., 2513 Azalea St., 411 Lariat Lane and 201 Charleston Dr.
Agencies involved in the investigation and execution of search warrants in the region include the Victoria Police Department, Victoria County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Goliad County Sheriff's Office, Edna Police Department, Kenedy Police Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, a Calhoun County constable's office and the Texas Comptroller's Office.
