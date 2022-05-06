An 18-wheeler caught fire on Friday on U.S. 59 near Fannin in Goliad County, causing serious traffic delays.
No injuries were reported, but Sheriff Roy Boyd said the truck's company advised his office there were explosive materials on board.
The truck was burning in the highway's southbound lane near the Fannin weigh station.
As of 2:15 p.m., Boyd advised drivers to take an alternate route.
Authorities have divided the northbound lanes to allow southbound traffic to resume travel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.