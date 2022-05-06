An 18-wheeler caught fire on Friday on U.S. 59 near Fannin in Goliad County, causing serious traffic delays.

No injuries were reported, but Sheriff Roy Boyd said the truck's company advised his office there were explosive materials on board.

The truck was burning in the highway's southbound lane near the Fannin weigh station.

As of 2:15 p.m., Boyd advised drivers to take an alternate route.

Authorities have divided the northbound lanes to allow southbound traffic to resume travel.