Two people believed to be in the country illegally were taken into custody Monday after a pursuit, bailout and multiagency search involving drones and tracking dogs.
The pursuit began about 9 a.m. after a white 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck failed to yield to law enforcement in DeWitt County, Chief Deputy John Garoni said.
Deputies pursued the vehicle down Farm-to-Market Road 237 through Meyersville, then headed south on back roads which led to Farm-to-Market Road 1961, Garoni said. At that point, the pickup truck drove onto a pasture and wrecked into brush, and its occupants bailed out.
“When they’re traveling from one town to another, there’s only so many main roads they can navigate through,” he said. “If you come across them at that time, they may stop or they may try and run.”
Garoni said two people had been taken into custody as of Monday afternoon after a search involving deputies from DeWitt, Goliad and Victoria counties, but he could not say with certainty whether those two people had been identified as illegal immigrants.
The Goliad County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Monday afternoon that it had apprehended two people who were identified as illegal immigrants and that nine other people had been spotted near Albrecht Road walking toward Ander.
Officials with the Goliad County Sheriff’s Office could not be reached to clarify whether those two people had been involved in the same bailout that originated near Meyersville or answer other follow-up questions about the incident.
Eight officers from the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, Garoni said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.