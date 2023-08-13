A two-vehicle crash in Victoria County killed two people Saturday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Among the deceased is a 9-year-old girl, who was a rear seat passenger in a 2016 Toyota RAV4. She was declared dead at the scene at 7:43 p.m. Saturday by Victoria County Justice of the Peace John Miller, DPS spokesperson Sgt. Ruben San Miguel said.
The driver of the Toyota, Teresa Rae Redden, 62, was declared dead by Miller at 9:16 p.m. Saturday after being taken to Citizens Medical Center, San Miguel said.
While heading west on Farm-to-Market 1685, Redden, of Victoria, failed to yield the right-of-way to a 2003 GMC Sierra traveling north on FM 236, causing the GMC to strike the Toyota in the driver's side, San Miguel said. The wreck occurred at 7:33 p.m.
The Toyota overturned after going into a left side skid, San Miguel said. It came to rest on its left side.
The driver of the GMC, Ismael Delgado, 29, of Victoria, was in stable condition after being transported to DeTar Hospital, San Miguel said. Delgado's vehicle came to rest in a ditch, facing northwest.
The crash remains under investigation by the DPS, San Miguel said.