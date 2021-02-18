Cuero House Fire, U.S. 183

Responders were called to a two-story home on U.S. 183 South in DeWitt County on Wednesday at 7:54 p.m. after receiving calls about a house fire. 

 Contributed photo by DeWitt County Office of Emergency Management

Two DeWitt County homes burned down from weather-related causes this week, authorities said.

The exact cause of the fires, one near Cuero and another in Yorktown, was not available Thursday, as the investigations are ongoing, DeWitt County Sheriff Carl Bowen said Thursday.

"There is nothing suspicious at this time that merits an arson investigation on either (the Yorktown or Cuero) fires," he said. "Both appear to be weather-related."

Cyndi Smith, the county emergency management coordinator, said no injuries were reported from either of the fires, and both homes were destroyed.

At 7:54 p.m. Wednesday, responders were called to a two-story home on U.S. 183 South outside of Cuero. Smith said the home was enveloped in fire by the time responders made it to the scene.

Smith declined to provide the address to the home but said it resides outside of Cuero city limits.

The family that lives in the house was connected with American Red Cross and was offered assistance, Smith said.

Smith said a fire hydrant used to respond to the Cuero house fire had sufficient water pressure to extinguish the flames.

But the fire response to the Yorktown house fire on Tuesday was negatively affected by a loss of water pressure and power in the city, she said.

Smith declined to provide the address to the home, but said it resides in Yorktown city limits.

At 8 a.m. Thursday morning, volunteer firefighters responded to a third fire at an unoccupied mobile home around 850 Herder Road in Yoakum, said Capt. Jennifer Laqua, Yoakam Volunteer Fire Department.

The home was destroyed by the time responders made it to the scene, Laqua said.

The fire was called in by a neighborhood worried the high winds could carry embers to other homes in the area, she said.

Yorktown home destroyed in house fire, response hampered by low water pressure

About 4:30 p.m., Yorktown, Nordheim, Westhoff, Goliad, Weesatche and Cuero volunteer fire departments were called to the scene to help, she said. The home was already engulfed in flames when they arrived, said Cyndi Smith, the emergency management coordinator for DeWitt County.

Recommended For You


Chase Rogers covers breaking news and public safety for The Victoria Advocate. He graduated from Texas State University with a bachelor's in mass communications and journalism. Chase can be reached at 361-574-1286, crogers@vicad.com or on Twitter.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Breaking News & Public Safety Reporter

"I am a North Texas native who has a passion for storytelling. Having graduated from Texas State University in May 2020, I am privileged to work with the Advocate staff and contribute to their tireless effort to inform the communities of the Crossroads."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.