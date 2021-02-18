Two DeWitt County homes burned down from weather-related causes this week, authorities said.
The exact cause of the fires, one near Cuero and another in Yorktown, was not available Thursday, as the investigations are ongoing, DeWitt County Sheriff Carl Bowen said Thursday.
"There is nothing suspicious at this time that merits an arson investigation on either (the Yorktown or Cuero) fires," he said. "Both appear to be weather-related."
Cyndi Smith, the county emergency management coordinator, said no injuries were reported from either of the fires, and both homes were destroyed.
At 7:54 p.m. Wednesday, responders were called to a two-story home on U.S. 183 South outside of Cuero. Smith said the home was enveloped in fire by the time responders made it to the scene.
Smith declined to provide the address to the home but said it resides outside of Cuero city limits.
The family that lives in the house was connected with American Red Cross and was offered assistance, Smith said.
Smith said a fire hydrant used to respond to the Cuero house fire had sufficient water pressure to extinguish the flames.
But the fire response to the Yorktown house fire on Tuesday was negatively affected by a loss of water pressure and power in the city, she said.
Smith declined to provide the address to the home, but said it resides in Yorktown city limits.
At 8 a.m. Thursday morning, volunteer firefighters responded to a third fire at an unoccupied mobile home around 850 Herder Road in Yoakum, said Capt. Jennifer Laqua, Yoakam Volunteer Fire Department.
The home was destroyed by the time responders made it to the scene, Laqua said.
The fire was called in by a neighborhood worried the high winds could carry embers to other homes in the area, she said.
