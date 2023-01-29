Police detained on Saturday two 15-year-old boys they were in possession of stolen property.
About 8:30 p.m., Victoria police were dispatched to the 2400 block of North Ben Wilson Street after receiving a report of gunshots, according to a Victoria Police Department news release issued Sunday.
As officers searched the area, the 911 call center advised them that two people were seen in the parking lot attempting to illegally enter vehicles. One of the people pointed a handgun at two residents who confronted them and then ran away from the area.
Officers searching the area found two juveniles in possession of drugs, residents’ mail and two stolen handguns. The juveniles were detained and taken to the juvenile justice center in Victoria County.
One juvenile was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, theft of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and mail theft.
The other juvenile was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, theft of a firearm, mail theft and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
No injuries and property damage was reported. The investigation was ongoing Sunday.