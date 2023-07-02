Two people were killed in two separate vehicle crashes in the Crossroads Saturday night.
A Victoria man died in a one-vehicle crash while traveling southeast on Farm-to-Market Road 237, 20 miles east of Victoria. It occurred at 9:27 p.m., officials said.
For reasons still unknown to law enforcement, a 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Johnathan Wayne Vesely, 32, approached a left curve and went off the right side of the roadway. The driver then overcorrected to the left, skidding into the oncoming lane of traffic before entering a grassy ditch, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, of the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The vehicle overturned multiple times as it went through a barbed wire fence, coming to rest with its wheels facing north. Vesely was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, San Miguel said.
The investigation into the crash was continuing Sunday afternoon.
In Port O’Connor, at 6:04 p.m., a two-vehicle crash killed the passenger of a 2019 Polaris Ranger XP 1000.
Karen Logan Fleeman, 62, the passenger, was riding with Terrell Lee Fleeman, 65, when a 2014 Kia Sorento driven by Kyle Gordon Ganzele, 32, crashed into the passenger’s side at the intersection of 16th Street and Adams Avenue, San Miguel said.
Terrell Lee Fleeman, who was flown to Shoreline Hospital in Corpus Christi, was in serious condition Sunday night. Ganzele was not injured, San Miguel said.
Ganzele, of Moulton, failed to yield the right of way after stopping at a stop sign, according the trooper. Karen and Terrell Fleeman, both from Bloomington, were ejected as a result of the crash. Ganzele’s vehicle came to rest at a grass ditch.
The crash also remains under investigation.