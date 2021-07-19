Two people were shot in a parking lot early Sunday during an altercation after a quinceañera celebration in Yoakum.
There are currently no suspects, and one of the victims has said he does not want to pursue charges, according to Yoakum Chief of Police Karl Van Slooten.
"We are still actively working this," Van Slooten said. "If we can get any information, we would appreciate it."
Just after 1 a.m. Sunday, Yoakum police responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Yoakum Community Center, Van Slooten said. Two people were found injured at the scene.
The first victim, a 21-year-old Yoakum resident, was shot in the buttocks and transported to Citizens Medical Center in Victoria, where he was treated and released. That victim told investigators he did not want to pursue charges, Van Slooten said.
The second victim, a 26-year-old, sustained injuries to his arm and abdomen and was transported to a hospital in Kyle, where he underwent surgery. That victim remains hospitalized, but Van Slooten said his injuries are non-life-threatening.
The Lavaca County Sheriff's Office was working security at the event, Van Slooten said, and there was a "large number of people" in the parking lot when police arrived. Thus far, no potential witnesses have cooperated with investigators.
At about the same time on Sunday, a Hallettsville man was killed at a party in rural Lavaca County. The Lavaca County Sheriff's Office responded to that incident.
As far as Van Slooten could recall, this is the only shooting that has occurred in the community center's parking lot during his six and a half years as police chief.
"This is not a normal occurrence," he said.
Anyone with information about the quinceañera shooting is encouraged to call the Yoakum Police Department at (361) 293-5234 or DeWitt County Crime Stoppers at (361) 275-0880.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.