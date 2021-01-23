Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 77 in Hallettsville Saturday morning.
One of the drivers was taken to Lavaca Medical Center with minor injuries, said Austin Hannah, patrol officer with the Hallettsville Police Department.
The time of the crash is not known at this time.
The crash involved a black Mercedes sedan and a white Toyota Tundra pickup, according to a Facebook post from the Lavaca County EMS.
Hannah said the driver of the Mercedes, who was the sole occupant of the car, was the one taken to the hospital.
The crash occurred on the highway, Hannah said. After the crash, the two vehicles drove into the parking lot of the Best Western Executive Inn, 207 U.S. 77.
"We’d like to make sure we take the time to remind everyone to drive safe and defensive, no matter what time of the day or night," according to the Lavaca County EMS post. "We are very glad there were no serious injuries to report."
Early this morning Medic 1 was dispatched to Hwy 77 south for a 2 vehicle accident. This resulted in the transport of a...Posted by Lavaca County EMS on Saturday, January 23, 2021
The story is developing. Check back for updates.
