Both occupants of a Chevrolet Traverse involved in a collision with a Victoria Fire Department ambulance on Thursday evening remain in intensive care at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio.

The names of the Traverse's occupants were not released Friday, but the driver is a 79-year-old man and his female passenger is 78. Both are residents of Victoria. Lauren Meaux, Public Safety Community Affairs manager, said she believed the two are married.

In a news release, city officials said the collision occurred when the Traverse, which was traveling south on North Main Street, turned left onto Spring Creek Road and "failed to yield the right of way" to the northbound ambulance.

Following the crash on Thursday, the Traverse ended up about 30 feet off the road next to a utility pole. The ambulance was completely submerged in the pond between the fork of North Main Street and Spring Creek Road.

In the news release, officials said the three Victoria Fire Department firefighters in the ambulance were able to swim to safety and render aid to the two occupants of the Traverse.

All three firefighters were taken to DeTar Hospital Navarro on Thursday and released later that evening.

"Everybody's doing well, recovering, and just trying to recover from the shock of the event itself. That's probably the biggest concern is just them trying to deal with the traumatic events that they went through," said Victoria Fire Department Chief Tracy Fox on Friday.

Following the crash on Thursday night, officials contacted the Department of Public Safety to request a dive team to assess the submerged ambulance, which had come to rest about 27 feet below the pond's surface.

"The dive team showed up this morning," Meaux said Friday. "They assessed an ambulance at one of the stations to get familiar with the equipment, then they arrived on scene." The divers were able to attach cables to the vehicle's rear and Allan's Wrecker Service managed to pull the ambulance from the pond.

Investigators are now assessing the extent of the damage.

"We're going to try to salvage as much equipment as possible," Fox said, but they don't know yet what can be salvaged.

Replacing the ambulance, including equipment, could cost up to $450,000.