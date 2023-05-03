Two Victoria women have court hearings set this month after being indicted and arrested on charges accusing them of cruelty to almost a dozen dogs and cats.
Terri Mareth Ellis, 54, and Karissa Michelle Salinas, 41, were arrested in mid-April, according to Victoria County Jail records. They have plea hearings scheduled for May 10 before District Judge Eli Garza.
Each of the women are accused of killing eight cats and three dogs, according to indictments filed in Victoria County on April 13. Among the 11 animals listed in the indictment, a white cat and small brown dog were "confined to a trap cage." The indictments said the animals were killed because the women neglected to care for them.
Ellis and Salinas each face 11 third-degree felony animal cruelty charges.
Neither the defendants nor their attorneys could be reached for comment despite numerous attempts over a period of days.
According to the indictments, Ellis and Salinas "intentionally, knowingly, and recklessly in a cruel manner kill an animal, namely a small brown dog by confining it to a trap cage without providing adequate care causing the animal unjustified pain or suffering."
Salinas is listed as the owner of Tails to Nails Dog Grooming, a pet grooming service located on 2489 Burroughsville Road in Victoria County, on the business's Facebook page.
Victoria County District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson declined to comment on the charges, saying a response from her office could influence potential jurors should a case go to trial.
Victoria County Animal Services Director Mark Sloat also declined to answer specific questions about the investigation into Ellis and Salinas because he could be a witness in a potential trial.