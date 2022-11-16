Three Victoria men have been arrested and charged with assault stemming from an early Sunday morning fight at Sports Bar, 5803-I N. John Stockbauer Drive, which left one man with stab wounds.
At about midnight Sunday morning, police received a report of a large fight outside the bar. When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man with multiple stab wounds, according to a news release issued by the Victoria Police Department Wednesday afternoon.
The man was taken to a local hospital by the Victoria Fire Department. The wounds were not considered life-threatening, according to the news release.
Through preliminary investigation, officers determined this to be an ongoing dispute between the people involved in the fight. The three men left the scene prior to police arriving.
Officers and detectives, with the assistance from the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force, arrested the three men believed to be related to this incident. They were transported and booked into the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office.
Arrested were Joshua Brown, 32, Jared Gonzales, 27, and Danny Cano Jr., 32, all of Victoria. Brown and Gonzales were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, retaliation, engaging in organized criminal activity. Cano was charged with assault causing bodily injury and retaliation, according to the new release.
Victoria Police Department investigators determined this to be an isolated incident between the people involved. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200, according to the news release.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA -A 28-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 15 on a warrant charging her with theft of property between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA -A 34-year-old Victoria man by officer Nov. 15 on a warrant charging him with theft of property between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 15 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and on two Jackson County warrants charging him with bond forfeiture in a bail jumping and failure to appear case and unauthorized use of a vehicle case.
- VICTORIA — A 53-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 15 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance case.
- VICTORIA -A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov 15 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance case and a warrant charging jim with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Bloomington woman by deputies Nov. 15 on a warrant charging her with insurance fraud between $2,500-$30,000.