Four Victoria residents were arrested Monday in connection with a shooting Sunday that left one man dead.
At 2:15 p.m. Monday, police arrested Jacob Solis, 22, was at a home in the 900 block of N. Wheeler St. Solis was arrested on a warrant charging him with murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in reference to the incident at The Grove Apartments, 4405 N. Navarro St, According to a news release from the Victoria Police Department.
Also arrested at the same house were Eden Bland, 20, Elijah Hinojosa, 21, and Jacqueline Hill, 21. All were charged with hindering apprehension.
The preliminary investigation at this point revealed three people were involved in the incident. A man, 31, and a woman, 27, were taken in private vehicles to a Victoria hospital.
Julian Cruz, 39, died of his injuries, police said Sunday.
Interim Police Chief Mark Jameson said Sunday a group of people were going to an afterparty or gathering when the shooting occurred. He did not say how or whether the three knew each other.
The quick discovery and subsequent apprehension of Solis and the arrest of the others was due to the relentless investigation and follow-up of VPD officers and detectives with assistance from the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office, the Crossroads HIDTA Task Force, and the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force, according to the news release.