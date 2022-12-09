Seven Victoria residents were arrested Monday in Queen City Park on charges related to selling illegal drugs.
The arrests were part of an investigation by the Crossroads HIDTA Taskforce, according to a news release from the Victoria Police Department issued Friday morning.
Those arrested and the charges are:
Jacquelina Salinas, 41, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
James Dunn, 50, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, less than one gram.
Meladee Stephenson, 31, on charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between1-4 grams, operating a bicycle without a headlamp at night, and a class A misdemeanor warrant.
Brandon Kitchens, 36, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, two Class A misdemeanor warrants and two Class B misdemeanor warrants.
Kenneth Cooley, 39, no valid driver’s license.
Ophelia Salazar, 38, of Victoria, on two Class C misdemeanor warrants.
Michael Viets, 41, failure to identify, a state jail felony warrant and a parole violation warrant.
The task force is made up of officers from the Victoria Police Department’s Special Crimes Units, deputies from the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office, and state troopers from the Victoria DPS Criminal Investigation Division (CID).