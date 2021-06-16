A Guatemalan man was taken into custody by the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday morning after a pursuit of a stolen truck ended with a bailout along County Road 328 near Smiley.
Approximately 8 to 10 people who fled the vehicle escaped into a “heavily wooded area” and evaded apprehension, said DeWitt County Sheriff Carl Bowen.
As of Wednesday afternoon, DeWitt and Gonzales county deputies were still searching for the individuals south of Smiley, Bowen said. Officials suspect they were being transported as part of a migrant smuggling operation.
The chase started at the intersection of SH 119 and Main Street in downtown Yorktown at approximately 7:30 a.m., Bowen said. The driver of a white Chevrolet nearly struck another vehicle, then sped away when a deputy at the intersection attempted to pull the truck over.
The truck was reported stolen out of Houston and disguised as an oil field truck, Bowen said.
“I guess that the coyote was paying so much attention to the deputy that he almost hit another car,” he said, employing a term commonly used to refer to smugglers. “The deputy went to pull him over and the chase was on.”
The deputy chased the vehicle at “excessive speeds” along county roads into Gonzales County, where the truck crashed through a gate and got stuck in a private pasture, Bowen said.
“Pursuits, by nature, are inherently dangerous,” he said. “Every effort is taken to try to end the pursuit as quickly as possible.”
At that point, the driver and passengers, who were in the cab and truck bed, bailed out of the vehicle. One of the passengers was apprehended, and investigators determined through interviews that he was from Guatemala.
That individual was charged with criminal trespass, Bowen said. The Class C misdemeanor charge was elevated to a Class B misdemeanor under the terms of a local disaster order approved by the DeWitt County Commissioners Court on Monday.
The Texas Attorney General’s Office and U.S. Department of Homeland Security were contacted to assist with the investigation, Bowen said. Precinct 2 Constable Jefferson Hobbs aided in response.
This is the third or fourth smuggling incident that has occurred in Yorktown recently, Bowen said. In several cases, vehicles have been disguised as oil field trucks in an attempt to evade suspicion.
“At any given time, half of the trucks that are in the Yorktown area especially are white oil field trucks,” he said.
The Chevrolet involved in Monday’s pursuit had yellow beacon lights and a headache rack. Another truck involved in a pursuit near Arneckeville was adorned with reflective tape and fleet numbers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.