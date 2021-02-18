Police responded to nine crashes in Victoria early Thursday and an additional four vehicles slid off the road due to icy conditions.
The entire Loop 463 and Zac Lentz Parkway is especially slippery, said Officer David Brogger, spokesman for the Victoria Police Department.
"Any overpasses or bridges of course are going to ice over first and remain iced over longer," he said.
Freezing rains were expected to leave a "light glaze" of ice over the Crossroads early Thursday, the National Weather Service said.
It was not immediately clear if there were serious injuries as a result of any of the incidents.
In addition, there are still traffic lights out all over town, Brogger said.
"Treat any traffic light out as a four way stop," he said.
