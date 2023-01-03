Deputies and officers arrested nine people on driving while intoxicated charges from Friday through Sunday in Victoria County.
The number of DWI arrests over the holiday is six more than the same weekend last year, according to interim Police Chief Mark Jameson.
On Friday, deputies arrested Amy Marie Castellano, 37, of Victoria on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Castellano was released from jail Saturday.
Officers arrested Joshua Flores, 27, of Victoria, on Friday, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Flores was released from jail Friday.
Officers also arrested Jonathan Lee Hall, 41, of Victoria, on Friday, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and violating a bond or protective order. Hall was released from jail Saturday.
Officers arrested Frank Augustine Zuniga, 37, of Victoria, on Friday, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, search or transportation. Zuniga was released Saturday.
On Saturday, police arrested Darby Perez, 32, of Port Lavaca, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, and, in an unrelated case, officers arrested Mario Renaldo Ramos Maldonado, 39, of Victoria, also on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Both were released from jail on Saturday.
Officers arrested Rodolfo Gomez IV, 24, of Victoria, on Sunday, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Gomez was released from jail on Sunday.
Also Sunday, officers arrested Richard Estifan Perez, 31, of Victoria on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, and troopers arrested Ronald Rene Ramirez, 51, of Victoria, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Both men were released from jail on Sunday.
About 30% of all traffic crash fatalities in the United States involve intoxicated drivers, according to the United States Department of Transportation.
“Driving while intoxicated remains a serious threat to our citizens. In 2021, there were 1,029 Texans who lost their lives as a result, but that number does not account for those injured," Jameson said Tuesday. "The Victoria Police Department recognizes this threat and works to prevent it as much as possible.”