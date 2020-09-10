A 9-year-old boy was hit by a car Thursday evening after he rode a yellow miniature motorbike through a Victoria stop sign, police said.
About 7:20 p.m., the boy was struck at the corner of S. Liberty and E. Water streets in Victoria, said Officer Tyler Kennemer.
The boy injured his arm and was transported to a local hospital, Kennemer said.
Kenny Crawford, 13, and Alexis Young, 13 were standing on South Liberty Street and saw the crash occur.
Kenny said he heard a car approaching and told the boy to watch out as he approached the intersection, but it was too late.
"When he went to look, the car was already there, and he flipped," Alexis said. "He went frontwards and landed on his arm and head."
Kenny yelled that the boy had fallen, and neighbors started running to the scene, Alexis said. One of the children's family members called 911.
Kenny then walked over to the intersection to help the boy get out of the street, but the boy was able to walk to the side of the road on his own, he said.
Police and paramedics arrived at the scene within minutes, and the boy was loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher.
No citations were issued, Kennemer said.
