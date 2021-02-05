The 19-year-old man shot in Bloomington after firing on officers continues to recover in a San Antonio hospital, authorities said.
“(Jose Vasquez Jr.) is now in stable condition,” Chief Deputy Will Franklin, spokesman for the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office, said Friday.
Vasquez was flown by helicopter to a hospital in San Antonio Wednesday after he was shot in a firefight with officers. The officers were attempting to arrest him on warrants charging him with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Franklin said Wednesday.
He could face attempted capital murder charges, according to a search warrant affidavit signed by District Judge Jack Marr.
Sheriff’s office investigators obtained the search warrant Wednesday for the home at 505 E. Hatchett Ave.
Investigators were seeking any evidence related to the offense of attempted capital murder of a peace officer, according to the affidavit.
The arrest warrant for Vasquez signed prior to the shooting was not available Friday, according to an employee in the district clerk’s office. That warrant was executed by officials with the U.S. Marshal Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task force, Victoria Police Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
An anonymous tip received by Victoria Crime Stoppers aided law enforcement in locating Vasquez, according to a Facebook post by the organization. Vasquez had been listed as a wanted suspect since Oct. 7.
“(Victoria Crime Stoppers) are relieved that this situation did not turn out as bad as it could have,” according to the Facebook post.
Vasquez was charged by Victoria police with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after investigators connected him to an Aug. 1, 2019 drive-by shooting of two teenage boys, according to a 2019 Victoria Police Department news release.
The Texas Rangers and FBI are overseeing the investigation with the help of U.S. Marshals Service officials. Sheriff Justin Marr said the sheriff’s office will be aiding in the investigation.
