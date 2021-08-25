9/11 Ceremony 2020
Firefighters with the Victoria Fire Department climb down the grandstands at the Memorial Stadium in Victoria. More than 30 first responders climbed the equivalent of the World Trade Center towers’ 110 flights in honor of 412 first responders who died on Sept. 11, 2001.

 Kali Venable | kvenable@vicad.com

Do you remember where you were the morning of Sept. 11, 2001?  We are asking our readers to share their thoughts about that day — what they were doing, what they thought and memories that have stuck with them.

Next month, in observance of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, the Victoria Advocate will publish a special section including these stories from locals in the Crossroads. If you want to share yours, contact reporters Chase Rogers at 361-574-1286 or Cody Baird at 361-580-6504 by Sept. 3.

You can also email responses to crogers@vicad.com.

