The defense rested its case in the punishment phase of the Raheem Davon Jones murder trial.
A Victoria County jury heard from four additional defense witnesses Wednesday morning.
The prosecution and defense will present closing arguments at noon Wednesday. The jury will then deliberate to determine Jones’ punishment. He faces five to 99 years or life in prison.
Jurors found Jones guilty Monday of murdering 18-year-old Vonsell Ramirez. Marissa Martinez and Braylen Snell are also accused of Ramirez’s 2016 murder.
Defense attorney Micah Hatley called a total of eight witnesses for the punishment phase, including Vincent Phillips, to testify on Jones’ character.
We’re reaching the end of the Raheem Jones murder trial. The defense rest its case in the punishment phase of the trial. Jurors will reconvene at 12 to hand down Jones’ sentence. pic.twitter.com/up0rDjtdyx— Samantha Douty (@SamanthaDouty) October 2, 2019
Phillips, of Port Lavaca, served as the father-figure to Jones for nearly a decade. Jones lived with Phillips and his wife.
“He was attached to us, and I was attached to him,” he testified for the defense.
Phillips made sure Jones had shoes, school supplies and anything else he needed for his extracurriculars such as Calhoun County Youth Football.
Phillips and his recently deceased wife, Tiffany, could not have children of their own, but they considered Jones a son.
He testified that “never in a million years” would he think Jones was capable of killing a man. The way he raised Jones, he put an emphasis on structure and held him accountable for his actions.
“I believe that character built on early will take them through life,” Phillips testified.
He said since the murder, Jones has not been the same person.
“I know all this happened. I love him unconditionally,” Phillips testified. “I know there was a murder, and I don’t love him any less.”
