Prosecutors accused Amber Sorensen of lying during her grand jury testimony and continued to question her claim of self-defense during the sixth day in the Edna woman’s murder trial.
Sorensen, 37, is charged with murder, aggravated assault of a family member with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury and manslaughter. Sorensen is charged with the crimes in connection with the fatal shooting of her boyfriend Jarrett Parker in their Edna home.
Tom Dillard, the assistant district attorney for Jackson County, resumed questioning Edna police investigator Kent Bubela in court Tuesday morning. Dillard projected photos of Sorensen from after the shooting in the courtroom, and asked whether the bruises shown on Sorensen's body in those photos matched her account from before the February 2017 shooting. Sorensen told investigators that Parker punched her multiple times, strangled her, beat her head and threw her down to the ground before dragging her by the hair and throwing her onto the bed.
"The photos of any injuries we see … are those, any injuries that we see in those photos, are they indicative of assault having occurred as she described it?," Dillard asked.
"No sir," Bubela answered.
Dillard also had Bubela read text messages Sorensen and Parker had exchanged in the hours before the shooting. In the texts, the couple fought over money issues and their plans to buy a house. Sorensen threatened to kick Parker out of the home they currently shared.
"If you want to hold the house against me, you will be living there by yourself,” a text from Sorensen reads during the middle of the argument, according to records of the texts displayed and read aloud in court Tuesday. "I’m not taking your verbal abuse just because you stopped hitting me."
Dillard also had Bubela read aloud from a text exchange from an argument the couple had in January about 11 days before the shooting.
Sorensen told police that Parker had physically abused her during their relationship. In an interview with police after the shooting, Sorensen said Parker was angry and out of control, and that he was going to shoot her on the night that he died.
The court recessed for lunch after watching about an hour of Sorensen’s testimony to the grand jury. Dillard occasionally paused the video recording of her testimony to ask Bubela questions about what she said. Sorensen's defense attorney Stephen Cihal objected once to Dillard's questioning of Bubela, and the objection was sustained.
