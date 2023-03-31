A Victoria woman was assaulted by a person dangerously driving a vehicle Thursday, according to police records.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported on a roadway in the 2700 block of Port Lavaca Drive about 9 p.m.
The weapon used was a motor vehicle.
The victim was a 39-year-old woman. It’s unclear whether anyone was injured, charged or arrested.
ARRESTED
Victoria County
VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria woman by deputies March 30 on a warrant charging her with second offense driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria woman by deputies March 30 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 30 on suspicion of aggravated assault of a date, family or household member with a weapon.
VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 30 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Port Lavaca woman by officers March 30 on suspicion of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions and unlawful use of a criminal instrument.
VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria man by officers March 30 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria man by troopers March 30 on a Jackson County warrant charging him with online solicitation of a minor.
VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers March 30 on suspicion of theft of property between $2,500-$30,000.
VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 30 on a warrant charging him with violating a bond or protective order.
VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies March 30 on warrants charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams case and two counts of aggravated robbery.
VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Victoria man by officers March 30 on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers March 30 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria woman by deputies March 31 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers March 31 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 31 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers March 31 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
DeWitt County
CUERO — A 20-year-old Elgin woman by Cuero officers March 17 on possession of a controlled substance less than 2 ounces.
CUERO — A 17-year-old Austin woman by Cuero officers March 17 on possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
CUERO — A 20-year-old Cuerp woman by Cuero officers March 17 on failure to identify by giving false information and resisting arrest or search and harassment of a public servant.
CUERO — A 21-year-old Cuero man by deputies March 17 on violation of probation in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case.
CUERO — A 40-year-old Kingsville man by deputies March 17 on motion to revoke in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
CUERO — A 40-year-old Cuero man by deputies March 17 on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and obstruction or retaliation.
CUERO — A 59-year-old Yoakum man by deputies March 18 on theft of property between $750-$2,500.
CUERO — A 45-year-old Cuero woman by Cuero officers March 18 on public intoxication.
CUERO — A 65-year-old Yorktown man by deputies March 18 on possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
CUERO — A 52-year-old Beaumont man by deputies March 18 on sex offender’s failure to comply.
CUERO — A 23-year-old Cuero man by deputies March 18 on no driver’s license.
CUERO — A 51-year-old Cuero woman by Cuero officers March 19 on assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
CUERO — A 19-year-old Austin man by Cuero officers March 19 on fleeing a police officer, imminent bodily injury.
CUERO — A 34-year-old Cuero woman by Cuero officers March 19 on public intoxication.
CUERO — A 28-year-old Cuero man by Cuero officers March 20 on obstruction or retaliation, criminal mischief between $100-$750 and criminal trespass and resisting arrest or search.
CUERO — A 31-year-old Cuero man by Cuero officers March 21 on no driver’s license, bail jumping and failure to appear, two counts of no driver’s license and two counts of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
CUERO — A 21-year-old Yoakum man by Cuero officers March 21 on public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram in a drug-free zone.
CUERO — A 43-year-old Cuero woman by Cuero officers March 22 on driving while license invalid bail jumping and failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia.