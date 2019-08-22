An air conditioning malfunction filled a Victoria bank with smoke Thursday morning.
At 9:43 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the Victoria Federal Credit Union, 701 Sam Houston Drive, said Battalion Chief Jeff Cowan, of the Victoria Fire Department.
No one was injured. No significant damage resulted, he said.
About 10 a.m., the bank had cleared of smoke although a distinct odor remained inside.
At that time, employees were unsure whether the bank would remain open for the day.
Cowan said air conditioning units are often overworked during hot summer months, adding he recommended regular filter changes and maintenance to avoid fires.
