Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced South Carolina attorney convicted of murdering his wife and adult son, was sentenced on Friday to two consecutive life terms.
Murdaugh's sentence on Friday by Judge Clifton Newman means it is unlikely the 64-year-old admitted opioid user and embezzler will ever be released from South Carolina prisons. Before his sentence was handed down, Murdaugh again told Newman he had not committed the murders. Using his nickname for slain son Paul, he said, "I would never hurt my wife Maggie or my son Pau Pau."
Murdaugh was convicted on Thursday of killing his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, on their sprawling 1,700 estate and hunting lodge in southern South Carolina.
Alex Murdaugh comes from a family of prominent attorneys. He, his father and grandfather all were prosecutors in Colleton County and the state's 14th Judicial District and his law firm includes some of the most powerful figures in South Carolina law and connections in politics. The judicial district was off-handedly known as "Murdaugh Country."
