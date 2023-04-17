An iPad was reported stolen from a vehicle in Victoria on Sunday
A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:35 p.m. at a parking lot in the 4400 block of North Navarro Street, according to a Victoria Police Department report.
An Apple iPad tablet was reported stolen from a white 2002 Ford F-150.
The iPad was valued at $300.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 56-year-old Victoria woman by deputies April 14 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 14 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault of a police or judge case.
VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 14 on a surety off bond warrant in a theft of property between $30,000-$150,000 case.
VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers April 14 on warrants charging him with two counts of criminal trespass.
VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Telferner woman by deputies April 14 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon case.
VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 14 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers April 14 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Telferner man by deputies April 14 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case.
VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Rosenberg man by officers April 15 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor, possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers April 15 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and racing on a highway with a previous conviction or DWI.
VICTORIA — A 74-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 15 on a warrant charging her with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria man by officers April 15 on suspicion of aggravated assault of a date, family or household member with a weapon.
VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers April 15 on a Cameron County warrant charging him with burglary of a habitation.
VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 15 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers April 15 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member
VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers April 16 on suspicion of two Class C misdemeanors and warrants charging him with aggravated sexual assault and two counts of indecency with a child by exposure.
VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 16 on suspicion of possession of a dangerous drug.
VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers April 16 on warrants charging him with criminal mischief between $750-$2,500 and terroristic threat to a family or household member.
VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 16 on a DeWitt County warrant charging her with driving while license invalid with a previous conviction or suspension without final resolution.
VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers April 16 on warrants charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, a Class C misdemeanor and bail jumping and failure to appear.
VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Brownsville man by officers April 16 on suspicion of assault of a public servant and a Class C misdemeanor.
VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Cuero man by officers April 16 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria woman by deputies April 16 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams case.
VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 16 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Corpus Christi woman by deputies April 17 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers April 17 on suspicion of second offense driving while intoxicated and resisting search, arrest or transport and on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.