Victoria native Aaron Burleson has served as law enforcement consultant in conflict-torn Iraq and Afghanistan.
After Hurricane Katrina, he worked as a deputy in New Orleans’s devastated St. Bernard Parish.
And now, Burleson said, he’s ready to serve his home in the county’s Precinct 4 constable’s office.
“I always come back here because Victoria is my home,” said Burleson on Tuesday.
Burleson, 60, has served as the precinct’s constable since August after elected constable Kyle Dalton resigned three years into office.
Now Burleson, a Republican, is asking voters to send him back to the office for a complete four-year term.
The 2020 race and primary will mark the first election for the law enforcement veteran and political newcomer.
Burleson served as an officer at the Victoria Police Department for 18 years and works as a constable and a security officer for South Texas Electric Coop.
In Iraq, where he worked in 2004 and 2005, he trained highway patrol officers.
During his time in Afghanistan, where he worked from 2006 to 2011, he trained female Afghani officers.
While he was there, he was injured by a car bomb.
“I’ve been a police officer since 1983, and it’s in my nature to serve,” he said.
