Victoria Police Department detectives arrested five people Monday in connection with an Aug. 1 drive-by shooting s of two teenage boys, officials announced Tuesday.
Each suspect was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity. The arrests were made at multiple locations throughout Victoria County. The police department was assisted by the U.S. Marshal Service Gulf Coast Violent Offender and Fugitive Task Force, according to a news release from the Victoria Police Department.
Those arrested were
- Jordan Paul Martinez, 17, of Victoria, arrested at a home in the 300 block of Golden Eye Loop.
- Jonah Jonmichael Garca, 17, of Victoria, arrested at a home in the 300 block of West Murray Street.
- Richard Santos Guerra II, 17, of Victoria, arrested at a home in the in the 3200 block of Cherry Street.
- Jose Luis Vazquez Jr., 18, of Victoria, arrested at Victoria County Jail where he was already in custody on charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance more than 4 grams.
- Jaycob Mark Tristan, 17, of Victoria, arrested at the Victoria County Jail where he was already in custody on a separate charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
All remained in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.
The arrests follow the shooting of two juveniles outside a home in the 3600 block of Swan Drive on Aug. 1. They were shot multiple times by people traveling in a dark colored sedan, according to the news release.
The juveniles were transported to local hospitals by the Victoria Fire Department EMS.
One victim was treated and released from the hospital, while the other remains hospitalized, according to the news release.
Victoria police detectives immediately launched an investigation after the shooting.
The suspects were subsequently identified and arrest warrants were obtained for each.
