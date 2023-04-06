An arson was reported at a Victoria hotel on Wednesday.
The arson was reported at 2:27 a.m. at Americas Best Value Inn and Suites, 3901 Houston Highway, according to a Victoria Police Department report.
Sheets were reported to have been burned.
It’s unclear whether anyone was arrested.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Boyd woman by officers April 5 on a warrant charging her with parole violation.
VICTORIA — A 57-year-old Victoria man by officers April 5 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Port Lavaca woman by deputies April 5 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
VICTORIA — A 53-year-old Victoria woman by deputies April 5 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Lolita man by deputies April 5 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful carrying of a weapon.