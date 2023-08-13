DPS logo

A two-vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market Road 236 in Victoria County killed at least one person Saturday night, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety.

This is a developing story. Check victoriaadvocate.com later for more updates.

Leo Bertucci is a Report for America corps member who covers energy and environment for the Victoria Advocate.

Energy and Environment Reporter

Before moving to the Crossroads, Leo Bertucci studied journalism and political science at Western Kentucky University.

