A two-vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market Road 236 in Victoria County killed at least one person Saturday night, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety.
This is a developing story. Check victoriaadvocate.com later for more updates.
Energy and Environment Reporter
Before moving to the Crossroads, Leo Bertucci studied journalism and political science at Western Kentucky University.
To support reporting like this, and to help support and preserve high-quality, community journalism, please consider a donation to the Morris Roberts Local Journalism Foundation.
Leo Bertucci is a Report for America corps member who covers energy and environment for the Victoria Advocate.
Ann Thacker said:
He was a funny, kind man. He brought me into this world & was our neighbor. I have very fond memories of him.
Ann Butschek Thacker
Beverly Stepan said:
R I P JERRY!! He was a good friend and a nice man. He was always there for all the sports events. Especially the 1982 Ricebirds Baseball State Champs. Great memories and special times with him.
Elvira Ybarbo said:
Condolences to the family..May you find comfort and peace..
Leland Schroeter said:
Always one of the Friendliest person that I was acquainted with over the years.
God Bless and Rest in Peace. (Leland Schroeter)
Leland Schroeter said:
Enjpyed knowing and working with Donnie at DuPont. He was always an Entertaining guy. God Bless and Rest in Peace. Leland Schroeter
