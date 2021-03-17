At least seven people were transported to area hospitals with what appeared to be minor injuries after a pickup truck crashed into a tree on a Lavaca County road following a multiple-agency pursuit Tuesday evening.
The chase began after an attempted traffic stop on Fairwinds Street west of downtown Hallettsville at about 10:25 p.m.
About three or four people fled the scene of the crash, which occurred on County Road 461 south of Hallettsville, and have not been detained, Lt. Erica Vaccaro of the Hallettsville Police Department said Wednesday .
"We strongly encourage citizens to lock their doors and to keep their houses and vehicles locked," Vaccaro said.
No arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning, Vaccaro said.
Officers determined that several of the people involved in the crash were in the country illegally after conducting interviews with them, Vaccaro said. Some of the people involved were carrying Mexican identification.
The chase began after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white Ford F-250 in the 800 block of West Fairwinds Street, according to a Facebook post from the department.
The pickup truck did not stop and traveled south on U.S. 77 at a "high rate of speed," officials said. Deputies from the Lavaca County Sheriff's Office assisted in the pursuit.
The vehicle traveled down multiple county roads before crashing into a tree on County Road 461, where it was engulfed in flames, officials said.
Several people ran away from the truck as officers pulled several others from the burning vehicle.
Lavaca County EMS transported at least seven people to area hospitals, according to another Facebook post.
Vaccaro said local officials have turned information about the incident over to the Department of Homeland Security.
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.