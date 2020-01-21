A Victoria County prosecutor said he was surprised to learn a woman with a history of mental illness had been found competent to stand trial for aggravated assault.
"Based on the information I had, to me she did no come across as a competent individual," said Assistant District Attorney Jordan Fries. "But I am not a professional.
A competency test conducted by a court-appointed psychologist days after Keely Dandley's June 17 arrest determined she was mentally sound enough to understand court proceedings in the criminal case against her. That competency finding has meant 29-year-old Dandley, who is accused of stabbing her mother, will remain in the Victoria County Jail rather than a state mental hospital.
She has stayed in the jail for 218 days as of Tuesday.
Facing a charge of aggravated assault of a family member with a deadly weapon, Dandley could be sentenced between five to 99 years or life in prison if found guilty of the first-degree felony.
That's why Fries said he and Dandley's attorney, former Victoria County district attorney Stephen Tyler, are seeking a second, independent mental evaluation for the woman.
That second examination will test Dandley's insanity, which is defined as her ability at the time of the alleged crime to understand what she was doing.
The examination could also result in findings that challenge her previous competency finding, Fries said.
"It would allow us to move forward with a potential commitment versus sending her to prison," said Fries of the upcoming mental evaluation.
Fries said the court hopes to have those findings within 60 days.
Although Fries said the crime Dandley is accused of is "grisly," he also said he aims to balance Dandley's mental health with concerns for the community's safety.
Her older sister, Briana Dandley, said the defendant had kicked down a reinforced bedroom door and stabbed their mother repeatedly. At the time, she was staying at her mother's home.
That attack, Briana Dandley said Tuesday, was not her sister's fault.
"In her mind it's real. How can she be blamed?" she said.
Briana Dandley said she has for almost a decade sought to have her younger sister committed to inpatient care. The attack on her mother, she said, was the last in a series of violent attacks that began after her sister's mental health worsened rapidly as as teenager.
That illness, shea said, has caused her sister to become homeless, hurt herself and injure others.
"We failed to get her into a hospital," she said, adding, "Honestly, I feel like I have failed her. She's ill."
Briana Dandley said she and other family members had long sought help for her sister but struggled to find affordable resources.
The family also was unable to have her committed to an inpatient treatment center because they lacked guardianship for Keely Dandley.
The last time Keely Dandley was committed was before 2011, her sister said.
"Her illness was really bad that year and has just kept getting worse. Suicide attempts. She would put cigarettes out on her arms. She bashed her face in on the bathroom sink," her sister said. "I can't even list everything that has happened. She's very ill. And the only time she really does well is in a hospital setting, unfortunately."
Fries' boss, District Attorney Constance Filley-Johnson took Tyler's office in 2018 after campaigning on a desire to support a mental health diversion program.
Before her election, she also supported mental health collaborative programs such as the Gulf Bend Community Collaborative.
After court Tuesday, Fries said he is committed to getting Keely Dandley the mental health help she needs rather than simply treating her like a criminal.
"We're trying to do this the right way and address the nature of the issues," Fries said. "The easy thing to do would be to just to send her to prison and forget about her."
Keely Dandley has has asked to go home, but for now that is not an option, her sister said.
"I had to explain to her that she couldn't. (I explained) that mom still loves her, but she can't live with her anymore," her sister said.
(1) comment
Thank God the attorneys are questioning her compatemcy so she can get the help she's in dire need of. This woman should've been in a state hospital a long time ago..
