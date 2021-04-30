Edna Arrests

Jackson County law enforcement officials pose for a photo with bulletproof vests and an AR-15 seized during a Monday arrest. The items are laid out in front of them. 

 Contributed photo by Enda Police Department

Three people authorities said are connected to a murder investigation in Georgia remained in jail Friday. 

Joshua White, 38, Shawn Callaway, 38, Terri Garner, 37, all of Georgia, were arrested Monday after a multiagency search in Jackson County, according to a Friday news release from the Edna Police Department.

The search began after an Edna officer approached Garner, whom police said had previously been contacted by a Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputy for trespassing on a property on Farm-to-Market Road 530 near the 1500 block of East Rose Street in Edna, Lt. Jeremy Krull said. 

Garner, Krull said, admitted to dropping off White and Callaway near the farm road to search for a vehicle they hid. He also admitted to being in possession of methamphetamine.  

Investigators seized bulletproof vests, bulletproof vest plates and an AR-15 from Garner's vehicle after a search.

Jackson County law enforcement agencies began searching for White and Callaway after arresting Garner. The two men were arrested later Monday afternoon.

The three were booked into the Jackson County Jail. Garner was charged on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 1 - 4 grams, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility and tampering or fabricating physical evidence to impair an investigation from a Georgia jurisdiction, according to jail officials. She was held on a $120,000 bond.

Callaway was charged on suspicion of evading arrest or detention and a tampering or fabricating physical evidence charge from a Georgia jurisdiction. His bond was set at $40,000.

White was charged on suspicion of evading arrest or detention. His bond was set at $40,000.

The three will be extradited to Georgia, jail officials said.

Chase covers breaking news, crime and courts for the Advocate. He graduated from Texas State University with a bachelor's in mass communication and journalism. He can be reached at 361-574-1286, crogers@vicad.com or at @chasedrogers on Twitter.

