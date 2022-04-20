Police have arrested five people, seizing drugs, guns and thousands in cash as part of a multi-agency investigation at a Victoria home.
About noon Tuesday, Victoria police arrested Victoria residents Jayda Garcia, 20; Leslie Luna, 19; Jeffery Garcia, 40; Elaine Garcia, 37; and Jacob Garcia, 18; on suspicion of numerous drug, weapons and organized crime charges, according to a police Facebook post published Wednesday.
It’s unclear whether any of the arrested people are related.
Police also seized 4,564 grams of marijuana, 126 THC cartridges, 17.35 grams of cocaine, 41.69 grams of Xanax pills, 0.89 grams of hydrocodone pills, $9,259.07 in cash, and six guns. Two of the guns had been reported stolen.
The arrests and seizures were the result of drug and fugitive investigation at a home in the 500 block of Meyer Street. That block is about 1,000 feet from Patti Welder Middle School.
According to police, the investigation and subsequent arrests were the result of a cooperative effort by the Victoria Police Department, Victoria County Sheriff’s Office and the Crossroads High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.