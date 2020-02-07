Regional law enforcement cooperation will prove essential in investigating those involved with a cache of guns seized days earlier, authorities said Friday.
“Our (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) task force is going to be involved in this investigation,” said Refugio County Sheriff Raul “Pinky” Gonzales. “They are going to find out where these guns were bought. Who bought them. Where were they going. And they are going to pass this intel onto the other counties that they work with.”
Wednesday, a Refugio County deputy discovered a cache 32 guns, including 15 AK-47s, 12 AR-15s, three .50-caliber sniper rifles and at least one pistol, as well as 600 magazines in possession of a Nicaraguan man who is not a U.S. citizen during a traffic stop on U.S. 77 north of Refugio. The guns are thought to be headed to Mexico or farther south where they would be smuggled, Gonzales said.
That man’s name was not available Friday. He is expected to be charged with gun smuggling and marijuana possession. He could also face federal charges.
Friday, he remained in the Refugio County Jail.
The deputy who found the guns, Gonzales said, “knew what to look for” because of information shared between cooperative regional law enforcement groups, including the Houston High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area and Crossroads Area Task Force.
The Houston High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area is one of 28 federally designated and funded areas that bring together local, state and federal law enforcement organizations to share information and coordinate law enforcement activities. The Crossroads lies within the Houston HIDTA.
The Crossroads Task Force was begun by outgoing Sheriff T. Michael O’Connor in January 2019 and is a collection of sheriff’s offices and police departments that pools resources and information to combat individual and organized criminals.
For an office with 15 deputies, Gonzales said the opportunity to pool resources is vital. Although that was possible before the creation of the Crossroads Task Force, the group has codified memorandums that streamline the process, said Victoria County Chief Deputy Roy Boyd.
That cooperation was instrumental in finding and arresting two men suspected of jugging, or stealing recently withdrawn cash, in January, Boyd said.
After finding a photograph taken of the men’s vehicle, which had after-market wheel rims, while en route to Victoria, deputies disseminated the photographs among Crossroads Task Force officers.
Refugio County deputies later that night identified the vehicle through that photo, stopped it and arrested the men inside,” Boyd said.
“We were able to return the money back to the victims and solve the case ... because of the efforts of the task force,” he said.
Most recently, Wharton and Bee counties have joined the task force, Boyd said.
Their decisions to join, he said, mark not only the success of the task force but also a changing mentality about inter-agency cooperation in the region.
“Historically, every law enforcement agency has operated with an island mentality,” Boyd said.
Instead, he said, law enforcement should investigate and target the illegal drugs, people, cash and weapons that are smuggled through Crossroads counties.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to get out of that island mentality,” Boyd said, adding, “Now, the drugs are controlled by international organizations. It’s no longer a street gang in Victoria controlling the drug market.”
Highway interdiction units along the US 59 corridor, Boyd said, are one example of a regional approach to tackling crime.
But some Crossroads peace officers said while regional law enforcement is important, sheriff’s have to balance that with local enforcement.
Victoria County sheriff candidates had differing opinions on whether the office had aptly balanced regional and local enforcement.
Candidate Melissa Rendon-Wasicek could not be reached for comment.
“We can do a better job of balancing the local and regional public safety,” said Justin Marr, candidate for Victoria County sheriff, echoing comments he made at a Victoria Advocate sheriff’s debate Tuesday.
He added he thought the highway interdiction unit does an excellent job.
“We have lots of resources on the highway,” Marr said. “We need to make sure we have the resources at the local level just as effectively.”
Fellow candidate Dennis Philip had stronger criticism for sheriff’s officials balance of those resources.
“You can’t just devote all your time to drug interdiction,” Dennis said. “It’s not at all properly balanced. The interdictors are getting a lot of the time and money, and there’s not enough time being spent paroling the county.”
He also said an imbalance would mean a more reactive, rather than proactive, response to crimes within Victoria County.
“It should never take away from the citizens in Victoria County,” he said.
Sheriff’s candidate Dale Fowler contrasted with those points sharply in support of regional law enforcement.
“I am a very strong advocate for regional cooperation. I believe that the Crossroads Task Force is what we call a force multiplier in law enforcement,” Fowler said, adding, “If we slack up on this effort, we will be a vacuum that sucks those criminals into our area.”
