Victoria emergency medical officials responded to a 911 distress call from a participant in the Texas Water Safari Tuesday afternoon.
The call was a false alarm caused by faulty equipment carried by the racer, said Kevin Allen, battalion chief with the Victoria Fire Department.
EMS was dispatched to Levee Road, southwest of Bloomington and near the Guadalupe River, for the call.
Before their rescue boat could touch the water, race officials located the racer who sent out the distress signal and confirmed that they were okay, Allen said.
All of the participants in the race are required to have a device aboard their canoe or kayak that dials 911 automatically with the press of a button.
The Texas Water Safari also has officials who travel the river to assist any participants who may need help.
Water Safari officials declined to release the name of the racer who accidentally signaled for help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.