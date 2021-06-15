Emergency medical officials were dispatched to Levee Road, southwest of Bloomington and near the Guadalupe River, for a 911 distress call sent from one of the participants in the Texas Water Safari Tuesday afternoon.
Upon arrival, race officials talked with the racer, who confirmed the water rescue was not needed.
Additional details will be added to this story Tuesday.
