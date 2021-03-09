Authorities are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who was struck by a train south of Inez Monday afternoon.
The man was identified as Moses Galindo Jr., of Cuero, and was declared dead by Victoria County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Mary Ann Rivera at 3:54 p.m. Monday, according to Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, spokesman for the Department of Public Safety .
An investigation to determine his cause of death was underway Tuesday, San Miguel said.
Law enforcement officials spent two hours searching the tracks after the collision was reported about 3:50 p.m., San Miguel said Monday.
Train conductors made the initial call to 911 to report the impact. No other people were involved in the collision, San Miguel said.
