Authorities have identified a man killed in a weekend boat crash near Port O’Connor.
Joseph Jett, 34, of San Antonio, was killed in a Saturday morning boat crash, said Calhoun County Justice of the Peace Tanya Dimak.
Jett was killed after an SCB fishing boat on which he was riding struck a cement wall near the entrance to a waterfront community.
The crash occurred near the entrance to The Sanctuary at Costa Grande off the Intracoastal Waterway and was reported to 911 at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.
Four other people were on the boat at the time.
Three of those on the boat, not including Jett, were injured and taken to a Victoria hospital for treatment.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s State Forensic Reconstruction and Mapping Team, also known as the STORM team, will investigate the crash.
Additionally, an autopsy has been requested by Dimak through the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Monday, Dimak said she had not received any reports from that autopsy.
