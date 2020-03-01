Victoria County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a report of an irate parent confronting a Nursery school district bus driver on Raab Road on Friday after school.
“It is of deep concern to VCSO that the bus contained students at the time of the incident,” according to news release from the sheriff’s office that was posted on Facebook.
Investigators are conducting interviews of potential witnesses and investigators and will file any applicable charges if criminal conduct is determined to have occurred, according to the news release.
“Don’t be alarmed if you see an increased presence of deputies as well as Constable Jimmy Calaway next week,” the news release said. “Your child’s safety is a priority to us and Nursery I.S.D.”
