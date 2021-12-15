The Victoria County Sheriff‘s Office is investigating human remains that were found in a vehicle in Bloomington Wednesday evening.
About 6:20 p.m., residents in a home in the 100 block of West Eighth Street called authorities after discovering the remains in a long-abandoned, immobile vehicle on their property, said Chief Deputy Will Franklin, Victoria County Sheriff‘s Office.
As of Wednesday evening, there was no indication of foul play related to the remains although that could change as the investigation continues, Franklin said. He also said authorities do not think there is any ongoing threat to residents.
The residents were moving Wednesday and had planned to bring the vehicle with them when they made the discovery.
A preliminary search of the remains did not yield any identifying information.
The residents who made the discovery are fully cooperating with the investigation, Franklin said.
The remains will be sent to the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office for identification and autopsy.
