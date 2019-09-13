Victoria County Sheriff's officials have decided they will not release further details about the fatal shooting in Inez.
"After meeting about the case, we have decided that in the interest of the integrity of the ongoing case, no further information will be released at this time," said Chief Deputy Roy Boyd, Victoria County Sheriff's Office, on Friday.
Earlier, Boyd said he had planned to meet with Victoria County District Attorney Constance Filley-Johnson to decide whether a crime had occurred in the shooting death of a 24-year-old man in Inez.
Deputies were called to the 400 block of Live Oak Drive on Wednesday night where they found the man had been shot.
Boyd said relatives present at the time and were cooperating with investigators.
Although Boyd declined to release details about how and why the man was shot, he said the killing appeared to involve self-defense or the defense of another person.
Justice of the Peace Robert Whitaker, who has requested an autopsy for the man, also declined to release the name, saying he wished to defer the decision to law enforcement officials.
The Victoria Advocate has submitted public information requests asking for the deceased man's name and other details about the shooting.
