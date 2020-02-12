Security camera footage of a man's last moments at a Victoria County industrial business show he was alone when he died, a sheriff's official said Wednesday.
"We were able to view everything and determine Mr. (Keith) Messamore was not the victim of a homicide," said Chief Deputy Roy Boyd. "He was the victim of unfortunate circumstances that led to his death, but it was not homicide."
On the morning of Nov. 21, Messamore, 63, was found dead by employees at oil field business Integrity Industries, 961 Industrial Park Drive. At the time, sheriff's officials said they were investigating his death as a potential homicide and suspected foul play to be involved.
Justice of the Peace MaryAnn Rivera said she has not yet received an autopsy report from the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office, which examined Messamore.
The man's death is also not thought to be suicide, Boyd said.
"It was one of those scenes where on the one hand it looked like it could be a homicide, but on the other hand, everything wasn't lining up," Boyd said.
Investigators now suspect a medication's side effects caused Messamore to become disoriented and wander into the business where he fell numerous times.
That theory, Boyd said, would account for bloodstains found at the scene.
"He fell quite a few times that night, and eventually it led to his death," Boyd said.
Messamore may have accidentally wandered into the business in a disoriented state as his home is nearby, the chief deputy said.
On the day he was discovered, employees there said they did not recognize the man.
According to driver's license records, Messamore was living on Grouse Road in Quail Creek less than half a mile from where he was found dead.
"He took a wrong turn at an intersection going to his house, and I think he lost his way," Boyd said.
This is a developing story and additional details will be added as they become available.
