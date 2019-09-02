Two hundred fifty pounds of what authorities described as an unidentified illegal substance was seized from a semitrailer traveling north Sunday afternoon on U.S. 59.
Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Ruben San Miguel said the seizure occurred after the semitrailer was pulled over just south of the Victoria County rest area for a traffic violation. The trooper who pulled the semitrailer over detected criminal activity during a roadside interview.
San Miguel said authorities offloaded the semitrailer at the Walmart Supercenter at 4001 Houston Highway.
He said the seizure occurred at 3:25 p.m. Sunday. The driver, whose identity was not available, was arrested.
DPS is working with local and federal law enforcement agencies. San Miguel said the substance has not been identified and that the investigation is ongoing.
