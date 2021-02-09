A 72-year-old woman killed in a Victoria house fire last month has been identified through an autopsy.
A city of Victoria news release identified on Monday the woman as Audrey Warner.
The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office continues to investigate her cause of death, and the fire’s cause remains under investigation by the Victoria Fire Marshal’s Office.
A member of Warner’s family declined to comment about her death, and other family members could not be reached Tuesday.
Warner was well known in the community and was very welcoming to newcomers, her neighbors said.
“She was one of the first to make an effort to come to meet us and brought us food,” said Derek Lovia, 30, who recently moved into the neighborhood across from Warner’s home. “Everyone called her ‘Granny.’ She was known for cooking too much and always sharing.”
At 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, responders were called to 106 Windwood Lane for a house fire. The first at the scene said flames could be seen from the front, back and mid-roof of the home, said Assistant Fire Chief Shannon Martin.
According to property records, that house is owned by Warner-McCown Property Group.
“It had engulfed much of the house by the time we arrived,” he said at the scene on the night of the fire.
