Some questions remained unanswered by authorities Wednesday about the death of a 48-year-old woman who police say was killed by an ex-boyfriend in Edna this week.
An Edna man who is the only suspect in the death as of Wednesday was arrested shortly after police responded to the scene and found the woman, said Lt. Jeremy Crull, with the Edna Police Department.
Crull declined to disclose the name of the woman, saying police are still working to notify the woman’s family of the death. Jackson County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Cyndi Poulton, who pronounced the woman dead at the scene, also declined to disclose the woman’s name but did not specify why.
An autopsy of the woman by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office was underway Wednesday morning, Crull said.
Crull said the woman and the man accused of killing her, Augustine Tristan, a 36-year-old Edna resident, had an estranged relationship.
Police discovered the woman lying in the front yard of 407 N. Pumphrey St. after a neighbor called authorities to report hearing a woman screaming at 10:43 p.m. on Monday, Crull said. Upon their arrival, the woman was unresponsive, and signs of blunt force trauma were found on her body.
Crull declined to discuss the state of the woman’s body further, deferring questions to Chief Rick Boone, who was not available for comment Wednesday.
Poulton, the justice of the peace, said in an email the woman was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:27 p.m.
Shortly after arriving at the scene, police identified Tristan as a suspect and moved to arrest him, Crull said.
Tristan was living less than a mile away from the North Pumphrey Street home in Edna RV Park in the 900 Block of West Main Street. An employee of the RV park, who declined to comment publicly, said Tristan had been living there since August.
SWAT team members from Victoria were called to assist in the arrest because police thought Tristan was armed and dangerous, Crull said.
Tristan was arrested without incident after SWAT officers entered his RV, Crull said. No weapons were recovered.
As of Wednesday, Crull said Tristan, who remained in Jackson County Jail on a $500,000 bond, was the only suspect in the case.
Crull said the investigation is ongoing. Next, police will present the case to a Jackson County grand jury, he said.
